Follow me on Dailymotion and the Unz Review

dimanche 3 mars 2019

Hassan Nasrallah on Syria: The US Protected ISIS to the End, Kurds and Turkey are the biggest losers

Interview of Sayed Hassan Nasrallah, Hezbollah Secretary General, with Ghassan Ben Jeddou, founder of the pan-Arab and anti-imperialist Al-Mayadeen channel, January 26, 2019.

This live interview, much expected in Israel and the Arab world, lasted for more than 3 hours.

Translation: unz.com/sayedhasan

Donate as little as you can to support this work and subscribe to get around censorship.  

Publié par à

Aucun commentaire:

Enregistrer un commentaire

Inscription à : Publier les commentaires (Atom)